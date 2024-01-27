Detroit Sports Nation Logo

BeLVIIIeve: Detroit Lions fans collaborate for EPIC NFC Championship Game Hype Video

BeLVIIIeve: Detroit Lions fans collaborate for EPIC NFC Championship Game Hype Video! LET'S FREAKING GO!!!

BeLVIIIeve: Detroit Lions fans collaborate for EPIC NFC Championship Game Hype Video

On Sunday evening, our Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to accomplish something they have never accomplished before when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The winner of that game, of course, will advance to a place the Lions have never been before, the Super Bowl. In advance of the game, Lions fans Matt Slaughter and Carl Collins have dropped an EPIC NFC Championship Game Hype Video that is sure to get you fired up.

Detroit Lions Fans

GET HYPED!

Here is that video that Slaughter and Collins dropped this morning as their way of getting Lions fans HYPED for Sunday's crucial battle against the 49ers.

Folks, if you watched that video and are not ready to run through a freaking brick wall, then you had better make sure you have a pulse. The Lions are on a mission and they WILL defeat the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVIII!

H/T to Matt and Carl for doing their part to get Lions fans fired up!!! Great work, boys!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 