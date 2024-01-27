BeLVIIIeve: Detroit Lions fans collaborate for EPIC NFC Championship Game Hype Video

On Sunday evening, our Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to accomplish something they have never accomplished before when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The winner of that game, of course, will advance to a place the Lions have never been before, the Super Bowl. In advance of the game, Lions fans Matt Slaughter and Carl Collins have dropped an EPIC NFC Championship Game Hype Video that is sure to get you fired up.

GET HYPED!

Here is that video that Slaughter and Collins dropped this morning as their way of getting Lions fans HYPED for Sunday's crucial battle against the 49ers.

🚨#OnePride Nation!! 🚨



We're one win away from playing in the SUPERBOWL!@MattSlaughter94 and I collabed for this week's video.



1st half – @MattSlaughter94

2nd half – @ccprodzofficial



Reposts appreciated as always! 🙏🏿#AllGrit pic.twitter.com/dYt57iOJxC — Carl Collins Prodz (@ccprodzofficial) January 27, 2024

Folks, if you watched that video and are not ready to run through a freaking brick wall, then you had better make sure you have a pulse. The Lions are on a mission and they WILL defeat the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVIII!

H/T to Matt and Carl for doing their part to get Lions fans fired up!!! Great work, boys!