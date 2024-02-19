Ben Chiarot snipes OT winner for Detroit Red Wings vs. Kraken [Video]

OT Hero: Ben Chiarot snipes home the overtime-winning goal to secure the extra point for the Red Wings.

In a back-and-forth affair at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the Detroit Red Wings ultimately emerged victorious over the Seattle Kraken thanks to an overtime game-winning goal from defenseman Ben Chiarot, his 4th goal of the season. The victory secured Detroit a valuable two points, allowing them to split their road trip with a 2-2 record after dropping the first two games.

Ben Chiarot fires home the overtime-winning goal after a huge penalty kill

The Red Wings avoided what would have been a disastrous late-game meltdown, killing a penalty they were assessed with under two minutes remaining in regulation. In the subsequent extra session, Chiarot took a pass from Dylan Larkin in the slot and fired the puck past goaltender Joey Daccord, securing the extra point for Detroit:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings earned a valuable two points this afternoon against the Seattle Kraken this afternoon at Climate Pledge Arena. After a back-and-forth affair, both teams headed to overtime with the score tied 3-3. Defenseman Ben Chiarot emerged as the hero, scoring the overtime game-winning goal shortly into the extra session and securing the extra point for Detroit.

Bottom Line: Depth scoring comes through again

While not typically relied upon for offense, Chiarot's overtime goal underscores Detroit's significantly enhanced depth, a facet they had struggled to cultivate in previous seasons.

Having split their road trip, the Red Wings now return home to take on the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday evening. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM with television coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.