If Jared Goff‘s short offseason text to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson turns out to be accurate, you may want to make sure that you select Amon-Ra St. Brown during your upcoming fantasy football draft. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Johnson divulged the 3-word text Goff sent him during the offseason. The text simply read, “St. Brown. Huge Year.”

Ben Johnson divulges 3-word text Jared Goff sent him during the offseason

Goff sent the text message to Johnson following an offseason workout with St. Brown. Goff and St. Brown have developed amazing chemistry over the past two seasons, as Amon-Ra has hauled in 196 catches for 2,073 yards and 11 touchdowns during that time, including 106 catches for 1,161 yards and 6 TDs in 2022. If Goff's text is any indication of things to come, St. Brown could improve upon those numbers in 2023.

Ever since St. Brown was selected by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he has worked his tail off to prove to every team in the league that they should not have passed on him. Now, as he enters Year 3 of his NFL career, St. Brown is considered by most to be a Top 15 wide receiver in the NFL.

