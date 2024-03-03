Blake Corum flexes muscle by dominating bench press event at NFL Scouting Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis became the stage for a remarkable display of strength and endurance, particularly during the bench press event for running back prospects. It was here that Blake Corum, the former Michigan running back, truly set himself apart from his peers. Leading the pack with an impressive 27 reps of 225 pounds, Corum not only demonstrated his physical prowess but also sent a strong message to scouts and teams about his readiness for the NFL.

Bench Press Standings

The bench press event is a critical component of the combine, offering a clear measure of a player’s upper body strength and endurance. It’s an opportunity for prospects to prove their mettle, and Corum seized that opportunity with both hands. Here’s how the top running back prospects stacked up in the bench press challenge:

Blake Corum : 27 Reps

: 27 Reps Braelon Allen: 26 Reps

MarShawn Lloyd: 25 Reps

George Holani: 24 Reps

Audric Estimé: 23 Reps

Isaiah Davis: 23 Reps

Dylan Laube: 23 Reps

Jase McClellan: 20 Reps

Kimani Vidal: 18 Reps

Kendall Milton: 18 Reps

Frank Gore Jr.: 12 Reps

Blake Corum’s Competitive Edge

Blake Corum‘s performance at the bench press event speaks volumes about his preparation and determination. Leading all running backs with 27 reps is no small feat and underscores Corum’s exceptional upper-body strength and stamina. This display of power is particularly important for a running back, indicating the ability to break tackles, maintain balance through contact, and endure the physical demands of the NFL.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Blake Corum leads the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine’s running back prospects in the bench press event with 27 reps of 225 pounds. The bench press results highlight Corum’s superior upper body strength and endurance among his peers. Corum’s combine performance strengthens his draft stock, showcasing his readiness for the physical challenges of professional football.

The Bottom Line

Blake Corum‘s standout performance in the bench press event at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine not only cements his status as one of the top running back prospects but also reinforces the notion that he is a well-rounded athlete ready for the next level. With the NFL Draft on the horizon, Corum’s display of strength and endurance will undoubtedly factor into teams’ evaluations, potentially influencing his draft position. As teams look for players who can contribute immediately, Corum’s ability to showcase such impressive physicality under pressure sets him apart as a prime candidate for any franchise seeking to bolster their backfield.