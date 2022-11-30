Blake Corum gives update on his injured knee: ‘It’s a nagging pain’

Just before halftime of Michigan‘s win over Illinois two Saturdays ago, running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury that ended up knocking him out of the game. One week later, Corum gave it a go against Ohio State but, unfortunately, he missed almost all of the game, as he was clearly in pain. Corum’s next opportunity to play will be this coming Saturday when the Wolverines take on Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. On Wednesday, Corum gave an update on his injured knee, calling it a “nagging pain.”

What did Michigan RB Blake Corum say about his injured knee?

While speaking to the Big Ten Network, Blake Corum said he plans to take his knee injury “day by day” and that it is a “nagging pain.”

“I’m gonna take it day by day, so we shall see. But with me or without me, I believe in my team. As you can see, they got the job done last week. …Best believe my team will get the job done. We shall see on Saturday.”

“Preparing the same each week whether I play or I don’t,” Corum added.

Corum added that the Wolverines are keeping their eyes on the prize.

“It’s a happy ride, it’s a happy journey. It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine right now. … It’s been a heck of a year. We picked up where we left off last year, and played even better this year.” Said team is keeping “eyes on the prize” right now.