U of M

Blake Corum gives update on his injured knee: ‘It’s a nagging pain’

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • Corum was injured against during Michigan's win over Illinois
  • Corum gave an update on his injured knee

Just before halftime of Michigan‘s win over Illinois two Saturdays ago, running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury that ended up knocking him out of the game. One week later, Corum gave it a go against Ohio State but, unfortunately, he missed almost all of the game, as he was clearly in pain. Corum’s next opportunity to play will be this coming Saturday when the Wolverines take on Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. On Wednesday, Corum gave an update on his injured knee, calling it a “nagging pain.”

Blake Corum Michigan

What did Michigan RB Blake Corum say about his injured knee?

While speaking to the Big Ten Network, Blake Corum said he plans to take his knee injury “day by day” and that it is a “nagging pain.”

“I’m gonna take it day by day, so we shall see. But with me or without me, I believe in my team. As you can see, they got the job done last week. …Best believe my team will get the job done. We shall see on Saturday.”

Featured Videos

“Preparing the same each week whether I play or I don’t,” Corum added.

Corum added that the Wolverines are keeping their eyes on the prize.

“It’s a happy ride, it’s a happy journey. It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine right now. … It’s been a heck of a year. We picked up where we left off last year, and played even better this year.” Said team is keeping “eyes on the prize” right now.

Blake Corum

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Tim Boyle Detroit Lions Detroit Lions lose QB Tim Boyle to division rival
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Blake Corum Michigan
Blake Corum gives update on his injured knee: ‘It’s a nagging pain’
U of M
Tim Boyle Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions lose QB Tim Boyle to division rival
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions Week 10 NFL Power Rankings 2023 NFL Draft
Detroit Lions’ chances of picking No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft
Detroit Lions News
J.J. McCarthy Michigan
J.J. McCarthy says Purdue is in Michigan’s way to their ultimate goal
U of M
Lost your password?