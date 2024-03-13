Search

97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti Says Brad Holmes' approach to free agency so far feels 'Arrogant'.

Detroit Tigers P Jackson Jobe just put the MLB world on notice with a perfect debut performance!

W.G. Brady

Brad Holmes Next Free Agency Move Could Be a HUGE One for Detroit Lions

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Brad Holmes Next Free Agency Move Could Bolster The Lions Defensive Line

The Detroit Lions have been active in the early stages of the 2024 NFL Free Agency period, reportedly agreeing to deals with EDGE Marcus Davenport, CB Amik Robertson, and a trade for CB Carlton Davis III from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Additionally, the Lions have extended OG Graham Glasgow‘s contract. Despite these moves, some fans remain unimpressed, feeling that these signings haven’t significantly impacted the team’s overall strength.

Potential Game-Changer: D.J. Reader’s Upcoming Visit

However, General Manager Brad Holmes might be on the verge of making a HUGE move… literally. Reports suggest that DT DJ Reader is set to meet with the Lions on Thursday. If Reader passes the medical evaluation, I predict that he will sign a multi-year contract with the team.

The Lions are in dire need of bolstering their defensive line, both at tackle and edge positions. Reader, known for his run-stopping abilities, could be a valuable addition, despite ending the last season on injured reserve with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a torn right quad tendon. The 29-year-old had 34 tackles and one sack last season but has had a history of injuries, including a torn left quad in 2020 and a knee injury that sidelined him for six games in 2022.

The Bottom Line: A Potential Game-Changer for the Lions

The potential signing of D.J. Reader could be a game-changer for the Lions, addressing a critical area of need on the defensive front. This move might also alter the perception of the Lions’ free agency strategy, showing a commitment to making impactful additions. What are your thoughts? Would securing Reader change your view on the Lions’ approach to free agency?

