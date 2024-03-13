Search

W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader for visit

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader

The Detroit Lions are gearing up to potentially make a significant addition to their roster as they are reportedly set to host former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader for a visit. This interest isn’t new, as the Lions have been connected to Reader since the opening of the free agency negotiating period. Reader’s reputation as a dominant interior defender, particularly against the run, and his ability to disrupt the passing game make him a valuable asset.

Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader

Why DJ Reader is a fit for the Lions

Though Reader does not have a ton of sacks in his career, his consistent pressure on the quarterback, with at least 23 pressures in five of the last six seasons according to PFF, is noteworthy. However, his recent injury, a torn quadricep in Week 15 of the 2023 season, raises questions about his health. Despite this, Reader is anticipated to secure a substantial contract this offseason, with Spotrac projecting a 3-year, $44,750,550 million deal for the 29-year-old nose tackle.

The Big Picture: Strengthening the Foundation

The potential acquisition of DJ Reader aligns with the Lions‘ broader strategy to fortify their defensive line. A player of Reader’s caliber can significantly enhance the Lions’ ability to stifle opposing run games and apply pressure on quarterbacks. This move would not only bolster the Lions’ defense but also send a message to the rest of the league about their commitment to contend for a Super Bowl.

  1. The Detroit Lions are hosting former Bengals DT DJ Reader for a visit.
  2. Reader is known for his run defense and pass disruption, despite a modest sack count.
  3. His recent injury and expected contract value add complexity to the Lions’ interest.

The Bottom Line – A Calculated Gamble

Bringing DJ Reader on board represents a calculated risk for the Detroit Lions. While his injury history and the financial investment required might give some pause, his proven track record in disrupting offenses could be a game-changer for the Lions. As the team looks to contend for a Super Bowl this coming season, securing a player like Reader could be a pivotal step in their journey.

