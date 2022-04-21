in Detroit Tigers

Brandon Inge tweets out University of Michigan baseball reaction to Miguel Cabrera’s intentional walk [Video]

They wanted to see Miggy hit!

By now, you have probably heard about what happened to Miguel Cabrera today during the bottom of the eighth inning of the Detroit Tigers win over the New York Yankees.

Following Aaron Boone’s decision to intentionally walk Cabrera, former Tiger Brandon Inge, who now coaches at the University of Michigan, took to Twitter to share a video of the Wolverines’ players reaction.

As you can see, they all wanted to see Miggy hit!

