Breaking: Bob Huggins expected to resign as West Virginia basketball coach

According to a report from Pete Thamel, Bob Huggins, the head basketball coach of West Virginia, is expected to tender his resignation. The news comes in the wake of Huggins' recent arrest for driving under the influence in Pittsburgh. This incident marks the second controversy in the past six weeks, casting doubt on his future with the program.

Key Points

Bob Huggins, the head basketball coach of West Virginia, is expected to resign following his recent arrest for driving under the influence.

Huggins' blood alcohol content was measured at 0.21%, more than double the legal limit in Pennsylvania.

West Virginia officials will evaluate the situation and make a decision regarding Huggins' future as coach.

The school released a statement acknowledging the incident and emphasizing their commitment to taking appropriate action.

This marks the second controversy involving Huggins in the past six weeks, raising concerns about his position within the program.

According to reports, a breath test revealed Huggins' blood alcohol content to be a staggering 0.21%, well above the legal limit in Pennsylvania. West Virginia officials were informed of the arrest early Saturday morning and are poised to make a decision regarding Huggins' coaching tenure in the near future. The school released a statement acknowledging the situation and expressing their commitment to taking appropriate action after a thorough review.

Bottom Line – An Uncertain Future

As the Bob Huggins saga unfolds, West Virginia basketball finds itself at a crossroads. The impending resignation of a revered coach signifies a challenging period ahead. The program must navigate the uncertainty and make decisive moves to ensure its long-term success. This turn of events serves as a reminder that no individual is above the principles of integrity and responsibility. West Virginia basketball now has an opportunity to redefine itself, reaffirm its commitment to excellence, and forge a new path forward.