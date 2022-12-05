Detroit Tigers and MLB Archive

Breaking: Justin Verlander signs massive deal with New York Mets

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

Just over 2 years ago, Justin Verlander was forced to have Tommy John surgery, and many thought that he would never be the same. But, as we now know, that was not the case at all, and Verlander actually came back and pitched better than he ever has for the Houston Astros. In fact, Verlander was so dominant during the 2022 season that he won his third Cy Young Award. Following the season, JV opted out of his contract with the Astros to become a free agent. Now, according to reports, he has signed with the New York Mets.

Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel release ...
How much will Justin Verlander make with the New York Mets?

According to a report from Jon Heyman, Verlander has agreed to a 2-year deal with the Mets that will pay him a whopping $86 million. The deal also includes a vesting option for a 3rd year.

During his 2022 season with the Astros, Verlander, who is now 39, was absolutely dominant as he went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and a microscopic WHIP of 0.829.

