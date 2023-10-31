‘Calm’ Detroit Red Wings storm back to seize win vs. Islanders

An exciting 3rd period and OT saw the Detroit Red Wings storm back to claim two points

The situation seemed grim for the Detroit Red Wings tonight at UBS Arena in Long Island when the New York Islanders managed to score a shorthanded goal late in the 2nd period and added another goal early in the 3rd, giving them a 2-0 lead. However, what unfolded was an exciting, see-saw battle that eventually led to the Red Wings clinching a 4-3 overtime victory, thanks to a Lucas Raymond goal in the extra session.

The Red Wings were down but not out

The Red Wings were in dire need of regaining momentum to avoid their fourth consecutive loss, especially after a promising start to the season with five consecutive wins following their loss on opening night. According to Raymond, their ability to remain composed while trailing against the Islanders was the key factor that paved the way for their impressive comeback.

“Huge win,” Raymond said. “In the third period and being down a couple (goals), a couple games in a row, and we haven't been able to pull them out. Tonight we were able to get it and it means a lot.

“We stayed calm and we got the win.”

There was no complicated forumla to the Red Wings getting their mojo back, in Raymond's words. It was simply a matter of getting back to basics and doing what it was that made them successful earlier in the month.

“Just play our game,” said Raymond, of what was the message on the bench. “We put together two real good periods and didn't get rewarded. We came out in the third and kept what we were doing and the puck was going in.

“To be able to come back from that, the guys played a real good game and we really played as a team.”

Derek Lalonde gave credit to his players for sticking with it

“It's a good sign for our guys,” head coach Derek Lalonde said. “They just hung in there the whole time, didn't get rattled and kept going. It's a big win for us. If we want to get anywhere where we're trying to get to, we have to stop these kind of sides and I give credit to our guys for hanging in there.”

Lalonde also appreciated the fact that the Red Wings were competitive from the opening puck drop, as opposed to their slower starts in the last pair of games.

“We were way may more competitive,” Lalonde said. “For whatever reason we weren't very competitive the last two starts and that's disappointing. But we had pushes in both those games but that's not a recipe for success, to chase games like that. This was a little different.

“I liked our first two periods, we found ourselves down, but we were a little better around the net, we got some goals around the net which is a good sign, and to get four (goals) against Sorokin, he's not going to have many of those during the season.”

Bottom Line: Three-game skid snapped

The Red Wings had secured points in six straight games before suffering a pair of back to back regulation losses against the Winnipeg Jets followed by the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

However, that short losing skid is now history thanks to their come from behind victory last night at UBS Arena. The Red Wings are now heading back home to Little Caesars Arena to take on the Florida Panthers, who advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Final last spring before ultimately falling to the Vegas Golden Knights.