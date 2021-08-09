Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame bust is a real head-scratcher [Photo]

Let me begin by saying that sculptor Blair Buswell has an almost impossible job of trying to create the perfect bronze bust for NFL Hall of Famers and most of the time, he does an amazing job.

That being said, when Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame bust was revealed on Sunday night, I had to do a double-take.

Let me put it this way. Besides the bust not really looking much like Johnson, who has one of the best smiles in the history of the NFL, it shows him looking angry at something.

Who knows, maybe he was angry at the Lions not paying him the $1.6 million they made him pay back when he retired.