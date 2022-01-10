CFP National Championship: Predicting the winner of No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

Prior to the start of the 2021 College Football season, I predicted that Georgia would run the table and eventually win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Well, the Bulldogs were looking like they were the most dominant team in the nation all the way up until they squared off against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

In that game, Alabama clearly looked like the better football team on their way to a 41-24 blowout victory.

The loss moved the Crimson Tide up to No. 1 in the CFP rankings, while Georgia dropped down to No. 3.

In the semifinals, both Alabama and Georgia dominated the competition as the Crimson Tide destroyed Cincinnati and the Bulldogs manhandled Michigan.

So, who will win tonight’s game?

Since I like to be right (every now and again I am), and because I believe that Georgia is the more talented team, I have to go with the Bulldogs to win the National Championship.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION:

No. 3 Georgia 27 (-2.5)

No. 1 Alabama 24 (Under 53)

What do you think the final score will be?