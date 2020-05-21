41.2 F
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Chad Johnson willing to ‘trespass’ Detroit Lions training facility to train with Jeff Okudah

Well, that’s one way to demonstrate your dedication in an attempt to help out a young player!

Former five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson wants to help out Detroit Lions top draft pick Jeff Okudah, and it sounds like he’s willing to even break the law to do so! Of course, we’ll assume he was simply joking in this instance and was keeping things light and funny.

Check out the message he tweeted to Okudah via Twitter:

Okudah then responded:

Should Okudah take Johnson up on his interesting offer?

By Michael Whitaker

