Charles Barkley bashes Los Angeles Lakers star for not playing like he is in his prime [Video]

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA Championship but if they continue to play as they have through their first 24 games of the season, a championship may be a pipe dream.

The Lakers are off to a 12-12 start and on Tuesday night, Charles Barkley blamed Anthony Davis.

“I blame Anthony Davis… you ain’t doing what you supposed to do. You’re 27 years old, you’re supposed to be in your prime.”

So far this season, Davis is averaging 24.4 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

