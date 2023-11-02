Charles Woodson shares his thoughts on Michigan Football sign-stealing scandal

The Michigan football program has found itself at the center of a scandal that has captured the attention of the sports world. Allegations of an elaborate scheme and unethical conduct have raised questions about the integrity of the team and its head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Charles Woodson, a Michigan football legend, has added his perspective to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Wolverines program.

Still Something To Prove

During a recent interview. Woodson made it clear that though he believes Michigan is a really good team, they still have plenty to prove.

“Michigan has a really good team, make no mistake about it,” Woodson said. “I think we still have something to prove because our schedule isn't the toughest, so we've still got some things to prove. But we've got a good team. I just look at it as one of those things where, when you're at the top, they come for you. They come for you in a lot of different ways. So whether it's the teams you play getting up for you, or whether it's somebody trying to find some little chink to say, ‘they ain't doing it right, they're beating people too bad'”.

Charles Woodson Does Not Believe Jim Harbaugh Would Steal Signs Illegally

When asked about the sign-stealing allegations surrounding the University of Michigan Football program, Woodson said he does not “believe Jim Harbaugh would do that.”

“I pay attention to it, but I just don't feel like – in this instance – I don't feel like, with an elaborate of a scheme as they say it is, I don't feel like Jim would put himself in the position to where everything is scanned now anyway,” Woodson said. “Like, we're going to put this elaborate scheme together, and every ticket you buy, you gotta scan your phone and it's coming back to you.

“All these little algorithms, they're going to find out who's doing what…any discrepancy. I don't feel like he would put himself out there. I don't know what was going on, so I can't speak definitively about that, but I just don't believe that Jim would do that.”

Bottom Line – Woodson's Belief in Harbaugh

Charles Woodson's perspective provides a valuable glimpse into the Michigan scandal. His words not only reflect his loyalty to the Wolverines but also emphasize the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth. As the situation unfolds, Woodson's stance serves as a reminder of the complexities and nuances of the controversy surrounding the Michigan football program.