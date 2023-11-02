2024 Michigan Football Schedule Unveiled

The 2024 Michigan football schedule has been released and it has sent ripples of anticipation and intrigue not only through Ann Arbor, but through the college football community. The Wolverines schedule offers a compelling mix of competition, with five consecutive home games, a series of matchups against highly ranked opponents, and a renewed focus on bolstering the Wolverines' strength of schedule.

A Storm Is Coming

The Big Ten unveiled the schedule, revealing that Michigan Football will face six teams currently residing in the top 20 of the College Football Playoff Rankings. For a program that faced criticism in the current season due to a perceived weak strength of schedule, the 2024 lineup represents a seismic shift towards more formidable competition.

Michigan, who currently holds the No. 3 spot in the CFP rankings will eventually have to gear up for a challenging 2024 schedule. This shift is partially attributed to the conference's expansion, bringing USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon into the mix.

The journey commences with a clash against Fresno State on August 31, followed by a showdown with Texas on September 7. Subsequent games against USC and Washington promise thrilling matchups against prominent opponents. Michigan's schedule also includes the much-anticipated in-state rivalry game against Michigan State and a duel with Oregon.

The regular-season finale, as always, will be Michigan's biggest rival, Ohio State. That game will take place on November 30.

The Full Schedule

The complete schedule is as follows:

Aug. 31: Vs. Fresno State

Sept. 7: Vs. Texas

Sept. 14: Vs. Arkansas State

Sept. 21: Vs. USC

Sept. 28: Vs. Minnesota

Oct. 5: At Washington

Oct. 19: At Illinois

Oct. 26: Vs. Michigan State

Nov. 2: Vs. Oregon

Nov. 9: At Indiana

Nov. 23: Vs. Northwestern

Nov. 30: At Ohio State

Bottom Line – A Season to Watch

As the 2024 season looms on the horizon, Michigan football fans can expect a rollercoaster of excitement, high-stakes clashes, and a test of the Wolverines' mettle. With an influx of formidable opponents, this season promises to be one that captivates football enthusiasts and keeps them on the edge of their seats.