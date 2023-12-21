Detroit Sports Nation Logo

C.J. Gardner-Johnson explains how he might react when Detroit Lions clinch NFC North

This Sunday presents a monumental opportunity for the Detroit Lions as they stand on the brink of clinching the NFC North title with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Lions' safety who recently returned from injury, shared his potential emotional reaction to such a historic win.

What did C.J. Gardner-Johnson Say?

For Gardner-Johnson, who has experienced success with previous teams, the prospect of aiding the Lions in securing their first division title in three decades is deeply moving.

“I might cry. I might cry,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters. “If you think about it, a lot of you guys, I don’t want to speak for everybody, but a lot of them haven’t experienced a conference championship, so this is a step to feel like a winner. If you haven’t won anything, this is my fifth year. I’ve won four divisions. Not to throw it in nobody’s face, but that’s the best feeling.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. C.J. Gardner-Johnson anticipates a deeply emotional reaction if the Lions win the NFC North.
  2. The victory would mark the Lions' first division title in 30 years.
  3. Gardner-Johnson values the unique feeling of winning, having experienced divisional success in his career.
The Bottom Line – The Roar of Triumph

The emotional weight that C.J. Gardner-Johnson places on the upcoming game underscores its significance. It's more than just another tick in the win column; it's a chance for the Detroit Lions to claim a victory that's been three decades in the making. As Gardner-Johnson and his teammates prepare for this pivotal clash with the Minnesota Vikings, their hearts are set not just on a win, but on making history. For Gardner-Johnson, seasoned by victories yet moved by the Lions' journey, Sunday's game could be a moment of profound personal and professional fulfillment, capturing the essence of sportsmanship and team spirit.

