Cleveland Guardians present Miguel Cabrera with custom guitar [VIDEO]

Before today's game, the Cleveland Guardians present Miguel Cabrera with a special gift

As the final season of his Hall of Fame MLB career begins to wind down, the Detroit Tigers are at Progressive Field this afternoon where the Cleveland Guardians had a special gift for Miguel Cabrera in the form of a custom Gibson guitar. It's fitting, considering that Cleveland is also home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Miguel Cabrera is playing in Cleveland for the last time

This current Tigers road series against the divisional rival Guardians will be the final time that Cabrera plays at Progressive Field. And as has been the theme in his final MLB season, he received a special tribute and gift from the host team. Cabrera was presented with a custom Gibson guitar:

The Guardians also had a humorous message for Cabrera on social media:

Congrats on a great career, Miggy! So happy you'll never play here again.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/GjEXutSOZj — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 20, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Miguel Cabrera's final MLB season is beginning to wind down as the schedule approaches the end Before today's game, the Cleveland Guardians present Miguel Cabrera with a special custom Gibson guitar The Guardians also had a humorous social media message to Cabrera, saying they were glad they didn't have to face him any longer!

Bottom Line: Cabrera did a number on Cleveland over the years

After years of having to face the future Hall of Famer, the Guardians are understandably happy that they won't have to face Miguel Cabrera any longer, but the respect they have for the batting legend is certainly obvious.

Who knows, we may see Cabrera drop a musical track or two sometime in the future with his new guitar!