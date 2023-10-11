Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Coach Derek Lalonde’s Game Plan for the Detroit Red Wings’ Success

Dive into Coach Derek Lalonde's game plan for team dynamics, player chemistry, and the road ahead for the Red Wings.
Derek Lalonde Derek Lalonde's game plan

Coach Derek Lalonde's Game Plan: Preparing for a Showdown

As the new season starts soon, the Detroit Red Wings are closely watched by Coach Derek Lalonde. Going into his second year as the head coach, Lalonde is both excited and focused, especially with the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils. Recently he spoke to the press about the upcoming season.

Inside The Article
Coach Derek Lalonde's Game Plan: Preparing for a ShowdownThe Magic of the Opening MatchChemistry on Ice: Larkin and DeBrincatTL;DR (too long didn't read)Final Thoughts

The Magic of the Opening Match

Opening matches in the NHL have their own kind of allure, and Coach Lalonde resonates with this sentiment deeply.

“There is something special about that opening game of the year,” Lalonde began. Praising the opponents, he continued, “I love the fact that we are playing a team that top to bottom is a legit Stanley Cup contender, maybe the best team towards the second half of the season. … I just think a really good test for us to start.”

Read More

Detroit Red Wings 2023 Season: Larkin and Holl Reflect on Legacy and Expectations

Detroit Red Wings' 2023 Season Outlook: What Coach Lalonde is Really Saying

Detroit Red Wings Injury Update: Luff Sidelined

Detroit Red Wings Wild Card Rangers Steven Kampfer Marco Kasper Dan Watson Matt Dumba 2023 NHL Draft James Reimer Brogan Rafferty Detroit Red Wings Line combinations Wyatt Newpower

Chemistry on Ice: Larkin and DeBrincat

One of the critical elements in Coach Lalonde's game plan lies in optimizing the chemistry between the Red Wings' dynamic duo: Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat.

Speaking about Larkin and Alex DeBrincat's chemistry on the ice, Lalonde said, ”

“I still think it's growing. It's definitely not a finished product. You can see, even in their exhibition, a lot of positives. Obviously, they're both dynamic players, but probably a little too much time in their own zone, which is self-inflicted too. … I think they have a feel of wanting to be together. I think they're getting some chemistry. Obviously, they spend some time on the power play together. It kind of runs in sync with their lines.”

The coach sees great potential in this pairing and is excited to make it work, emphasizing, “So, I'm not married to it, but we want it to work because we think it's two extremely special players that we think can work.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Coach Derek Lalonde is eagerly anticipating the Red Wings' season opener against the strong New Jersey Devils.
  2. The developing chemistry between Larkin and DeBrincat is a focal point in Lalonde's strategy.
  3. Despite the challenges, Lalonde remains confident in his team's potential to shine.

Final Thoughts

It's evident that Coach Lalonde is focused on laying a strong foundation early in the season, leveraging the strengths of his star players, and strategizing for the challenges ahead. The New Jersey Devils may be a fierce opponent, but with Coach Derek Lalonde's game plan, the Red Wings are poised for an exhilarating face-off.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?