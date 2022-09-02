College Football Playoff to officially expand

Major news out of the world of collegiate sports this afternoon to report, as the College Football Playoff Board of Managers has officially approved a 12-team College Football Playoff.

“CFP presidents have unanimously approved to expand the College Football Playoff to 12 teams,” Sports Illustrated insider Ross Dellenger reported.

“The date of implementation (2024 or 25 or 26) is being left for commissioners to determine, as well as details of the format.”

Per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic:

“Source tells @TheAthletic that the College Football Playoff Board of Managers has approved a 12-team CFP by unanimous vote. The 12-team CFP format will be the one that was initially proposed by the four-person working group. Six highest-ranked conference champions, six at-larges. Source tells

@TheAthletic that there are a lot of details left to work out to see if it can be implemented before 2026. But, I will say, this source says they would like to see the 12-team CFP implemented “as soon as possible. I’ve been told that it is possible the CFP could take a 12-team CFP to market for 2026 onward, and then also see if they could implement the 12-team model early in a one- or two-year package with ESPN (who has exclusive rights through 2025-26 season). Food for thought.”

The Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 all voted against the expansion last winter.

Of course, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been calling for an expansion to the College Football Playoff for some time now.

“Thoughts on the playoff system,” Harbaugh said, “I guess the first thing that comes to mind is more would be more, more would be better in the playoffs. Four in right now. Let’s go to eight and eventually get to 16.”