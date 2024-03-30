Coming down to the wire: Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for 3/30

Our Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for today includes several key matchups that carry massive Stanley Cup Playoff implications.

The path to ending their Stanley Cup Playoffs drought becomes increasingly challenging for the Detroit Red Wings after they faced the Florida Panthers this afternoon, the second-ranked team in the Atlantic Division. They were able to salvage a point despite losing 3-2 in the shootout. However, several other NHL games scheduled today also have significant Stanley Cup Playoff implications for Detroit.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres

Thanks to an exceptional performance by star forward Tage Thompson, who scored four goals against the New Jersey Devils last night, the Sabres have closed the gap to just four points behind the Red Wings in the standings. A Sabres win combined with Detroit’s shootout loss today would result in Buffalo narrowing that margin to just three points.

New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have established a significant lead over Detroit, boasting an eight-point advantage in the Atlantic Division standings. However, the Islanders remain firmly in the playoff race with 77 points. A victory today by the Islanders would bring them to within a point of Detroit.

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals secured a crucial victory against the Red Wings earlier in the week, propelling them two points ahead for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. However, despite a loss to the Maple Leafs, Washington’s position in the standings remains unchanged. Should the Capitals triumph in their next game, their lead over Detroit would expand by two points.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Red Wings are in dire straits right now, and faced the Florida Panthers this afternoon, picking up a point in a 3-2 shootout defeat. As of now, the Red Wings remain one point behind the Washington Capitals for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference There are several games on the NHL schedule today that carry heavy Stanley Cup Playoff implications

Bottom Line: The Red Wings must start collecting points

The Red Wings find themselves at a pivotal moment in their schedule, where collecting points is imperative for their realistic postseason aspirations, a feat they haven’t achieved since 2016.

The final score was disappointing for the Red Wings, especially after holding the lead into the third period and then conceding two goals to Florida due to unforced errors. However, the positive takeaway is that they managed to secure a point. Their next challenge awaits them against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.