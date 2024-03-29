The availability of Patrick Kane for tomorrow’s Detroit Red Wings game vs. Panthers isn’t certain

The availability of Patrick Kane for tomorrow’s crucial Detroit Red Wings game is up in the air, as he’s still dealing with an illness.

The Detroit Red Wings‘ playoff aspirations suffered another setback last night with a 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The team offered minimal resistance throughout the game. Their challenges were compounded by the last-minute scratch of Patrick Kane due to illness. According to the Red Wings, Kane’s status for tomorrow’s game against the Florida Panthers remains uncertain, adding to their concerns.

The availability of Patrick Kane for tomorrow’s game isn’t confirmed

Earlier today, it was revealed that Kane is still battling the illness that sidelined him for last night’s game, raising the possibility that he may also miss tomorrow’s matchup against the Florida Panthers, who currently are ranked as the second-best team in the Atlantic Division.

Dylan Larkin did not skate today but Derek Lalonde says he will be available for Red Wings Saturday. Patrick Kane still questionable because of illness. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) March 29, 2024

Kane has been one of Detroit’s most consistent performers, with 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 41 games played since joining the Red Wings in late November.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line: Other Red Wings players must step up

The impact of Kane’s absence was palpable in last night’s game, as the Red Wings struggled to create meaningful offensive opportunities. This was exemplified by their failure to register a single shot on net during the first half of the opening period.

Tomorrow’s game is slated as an afternoon matchup, with the opening faceoff set just after 12:30 PM. Viewers can tune in to Bally Sports Detroit Plus for television coverage of the game.