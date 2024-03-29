fb
Paul Tyler

The availability of Patrick Kane for tomorrow’s Detroit Red Wings game vs. Panthers isn’t certain

Red Wings News Reports

The availability of Patrick Kane for tomorrow’s crucial Detroit Red Wings game is up in the air, as he’s still dealing with an illness.

The Detroit Red Wings‘ playoff aspirations suffered another setback last night with a 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The team offered minimal resistance throughout the game. Their challenges were compounded by the last-minute scratch of Patrick Kane due to illness. According to the Red Wings, Kane’s status for tomorrow’s game against the Florida Panthers remains uncertain, adding to their concerns.

Availability of Patrick Kane

The availability of Patrick Kane for tomorrow’s game isn’t confirmed

Earlier today, it was revealed that Kane is still battling the illness that sidelined him for last night’s game, raising the possibility that he may also miss tomorrow’s matchup against the Florida Panthers, who currently are ranked as the second-best team in the Atlantic Division.

Kane has been one of Detroit’s most consistent performers, with 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 41 games played since joining the Red Wings in late November.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings were dealt yet another serious blow in their Stanley Cup Playoffs chase last night with a 4-0 loss to Carolina
  2. It was announced that Patrick Kane was a last-minute scratch due to an illness, and he wasn’t able to play
  3. Kane’s status for tomorrow’s game against the Florida Panthers isn’t certain, and he could miss his 2nd straight game
Detroit Red Wings rooting guide

Bottom Line: Other Red Wings players must step up

The impact of Kane’s absence was palpable in last night’s game, as the Red Wings struggled to create meaningful offensive opportunities. This was exemplified by their failure to register a single shot on net during the first half of the opening period.

Tomorrow’s game is slated as an afternoon matchup, with the opening faceoff set just after 12:30 PM. Viewers can tune in to Bally Sports Detroit Plus for television coverage of the game.

