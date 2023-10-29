Could Aaron Donald be on the Detroit Lions radar?

As the NFL trade deadline looms on the horizon (Halloween at 4 p.m. EST), the Detroit Lions are almost certainly on the lookout for potential trade targets to bolster their current roster. While names like Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers, Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos, Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings, and Chase Young of the Washington Commanders have been in the rumor mill, one name that has caught the attention of Lions fans is Aaron Donald from the Los Angeles Rams.

A Notable Connection and Shared Values

GM Brad Holmes, and Assistant GM, Ray Agnew, both have a history with Donald from their time together at the Rams. This shared history may carry weight in influencing Donald's decision, especially given the strong work ethic and relentless pursuit of excellence that the Lions' culture embodies. Donald has a no-trade clause in his contract, which means it would ultimately be up to him if he wants to go to Detroit, or anywhere else for that matter.

Financial and Competitive Implications

Aaron Donald is still one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and though the Rams will likely be sellers before the trade deadline passes, they are not going to just give him away for pennies on the dollar. In fact, you can bet the Rams will demand AT LEAST one 1st Round pick, and probably more in order to part ways with their best player.

Don't Hold Your Breath

In summary, while the idea of Aaron Donald donning the Lions' jersey is tantalizing, it remains a challenging proposition. The presence of a no-trade clause, coupled with Donald's likely desire to retire as a Ram and the Rams' interest in retaining their defensive standout, make a trade scenario highly improbable.

With the NFL trade deadline drawing near, the Detroit Lions will undoubtedly explore various avenues to strengthen their roster and advance their rebuilding efforts. Nevertheless, the acquisition of Aaron Donald may remain a lofty ambition for Lions fans, given the complexities involved.