Could Detroit Lions trade Teddy Bridgewater to the New York Jets?

Monday Night Football had fans around the country eagerly anticipating Aaron Rodgers‘ debut as the New York Jets‘ quarterback. However, their excitement was short-lived as Rodgers suffered an injury during the team's first offensive drive. While initial X-rays came back negative, concerns loom over a potential Achilles injury that could keep him out for the season. Could the Jets eventually give the Detroit Lions a call to trade for Teddy Bridgewater?

Jets Trying To Trade For Bridgewater Is Not Far Fetched

Jets' head coach Robert Saleh has already told reporters that he intends to rely on Zach Wilson during Rodgers' absence. Still, questions arise about Wilson's capabilities as a starting quarterback in the NFL. If Wilson craps the bed, could the Jets turn to the Detroit Lions and consider trading for Teddy Bridgewater? Bridgewater, with significant experience filling in for injured starters, notably aided the Saints in 2019 during Drew Brees‘ absence.

Would The Lions Do It?

The Lions may be reluctant to part with Bridgewater due to their own quarterback depth concerns. The Lions brought in Teddy as an insurance plan for a scenario where Jared Goff suffered an injury, and if they were to trade him, then David Blough would be called upon, which would not be the greatest thing in the world. On the other hand, trading Bridgewater to a quarterback-needy team could bring in valuable draft capital, which we all know GM Brad Holmes covets.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Aaron Rodgers' injury has raised questions about the New York Jets' quarterback situation.
  2. With concerns over Zach Wilson's readiness, the Jets might explore a trade for a veteran quarterback.
  3. The Detroit Lions, holding Teddy Bridgewater, could be a potential trade partner.

The Bottom Line – A Bridge for the Lions and Jets?

In the ever-evolving world of NFL trades, a potential deal involving Teddy Bridgewater and the New York Jets could be a win-win scenario. The Jets might secure a reliable quarterback to navigate their season, while the Lions could gain valuable draft assets. However, the intricacies of such a trade will depend on numerous factors, including Rodgers' recovery and Wilson's performance. When it comes down to it, even if the Jets did inquire about Bridgewater, I don't see Brad Holmes pulling the trigger and trading Goff's backup. That being said, everybody has a price, right?

