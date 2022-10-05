Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?

Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.

Featured Videos



That being said, Larkin is currently going into the final year of his contract and unless an extension gets done, he will become a free agent following the 2022-23 season.

Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?

On Wednesday, Frank Seravalli dropped an article where he makes 32 bold predictions for the 2022-23 NHL season and one of his predictions is that Dylan Larkin will be traded before the deadline.

From Frank Seravalli:

With all eyes on Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will be traded before the March 3 trade deadline. Larkin is quietly entering the final year of his deal and is a pending UFA. He holds a no-trade clause, but that could be a big change for a Michigan kid who has played almost exclusively in the Detroit area his entire life.

Larkin recently told Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek that there have been negotiations with the Red Wings and that he believes they are closer than they have ever been about getting a deal hammered out.

“We’re having conversations. A lot of negotiating, going back and forth. Ultimately, in my heart, it’s where I want to be,” Larkin told Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek just outside of Las Vegas. “I don’t really see myself playing for another team. It’s moving along. I can’t really tell you when or how [the deal gets resolved], but that’s where I want to be.”

“I do believe we’re closer than we’ve ever been,” Larkin enthused.

“I’m hoping,” he replied.