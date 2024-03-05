Could Quandre Diggs reunite with the Detroit Lions?

Search

Lions Notes

The NFL landscape was jolted Tuesday afternoon with the news of the Seattle Seahawks releasing not one, but two of their three-time Pro Bowl safeties, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. This strategic move frees up an impressive $27.5 million in cap space for the Seahawks, signaling a significant shift in their defensive backfield. For Quandre Diggs, this change opens up new possibilities, including a potential return to where his NFL journey began: the Detroit Lions.

Quandre Diggs Detroit Lions

Quandre Diggs’ Legacy in Detroit

Selected in the 6th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Lions, Diggs carved out a significant role for himself over five-plus seasons. Accumulating six interceptions across 65 games, he established himself not only as a reliable defender but also as a team leader. However, the arrival of Matt Patricia as head coach saw a change in Diggs’ fortunes with the team. Patricia, opting for a different direction, traded Diggs to the Seahawks where he flourished, earning Pro Bowl honors in his first three full seasons with the team.

Fan Speculation and the Reality of a Reunion

The news of Diggs’ release was met with immediate speculation among Lions fans, many of whom are nostalgic for his return to the team that drafted him. Diggs’ proven track record and leadership would be invaluable assets to a Lions secondary that could use the experience and skill he brings. However, the feasibility of such a reunion hinges significantly on financial considerations.

The Financial Equation

Bringing Diggs back to Detroit is a move that, on the surface, seems beneficial for both parties. Yet, the financial implications could be a major stumbling block. For a reunion to occur, Diggs would likely need to agree to a contract that is financially friendly to the Lions. Given his recent Pro Bowl credentials and contribution to the Seahawks’ defense, Diggs commands a market value that may exceed what the Lions are willing or able to spend, especially when considering their other roster needs and salary cap management.

Detroit Lions Named as Top Landing Spot Mathieu Betts contract details Shane Zylstra

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Seahawks’ Cap Space Move: The Seattle Seahawks released three-time Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, creating $27.5 million in cap space, with Diggs’ departure sparking discussions among Detroit Lions fans about a potential return to the team where he started his NFL career.
  2. Diggs’ Successful Career: After being traded from the Lions to the Seahawks, Diggs showcased his talent by making the Pro Bowl in his first three full seasons with Seattle, highlighting his value and leadership in the defensive backfield.
  3. Financial Considerations for Reunion: While the idea of Diggs reuniting with the Detroit Lions appeals to fans, the feasibility of such a move largely depends on the financial aspects, specifically whether Diggs would be willing to accept a contract that aligns with the Lions’ budget constraints.

Bottom Line

While the prospect of Quandre Diggs donning a Lions jersey once again is a tantalizing thought for many fans, practical considerations may dampen the likelihood of such a scenario unfolding. Diggs’ performance in Seattle has undoubtedly raised his stock, and unless he is open to a significant hometown discount, the financial logistics could prove too complex for Detroit to navigate. As the free agency period progresses, it will be interesting to see where Diggs lands, but Lions fans might need to temper their expectations regarding a fairytale reunion with their former safety.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

