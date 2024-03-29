Critical Mass: Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for 3/29 features important game

Our Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for this evening features a single game, but a critical one in the Stanley Cup Playoffs chase

The Detroit Red Wings missed a crucial opportunity on Thursday night to make headway in the Stanley Cup Playoffs race, as they faltered against the Carolina Hurricanes. Their disappointing performance was compounded by the fact that they could have tied the Washington Capitals in the standings and trailed the Philadelphia Flyers by just one point, with both teams losing their respective games in regulation. And Detroit’s situation could get even more uncomfortable by the end of this evening.

Only one game is on the schedule, but it carries heavy Stanley Cup Playoffs implications

Right now, the Red Wings continue to trail the Capitals by a pair of points for the final Wild Card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, and Buffalo Sabres right on their tails.

As fate would have it, the only game on tonight’s schedule features the Devils and Sabres. A win for the Devils would bring them within a point of Detroit in the standings. Conversely, a victory for the Sabres would narrow the gap to just four points between them and Detroit.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Red Wings failed to gain any ground in the Stanley Cup Playoffs chase, falling 4-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes in what was another frustrating setback Our Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for March 29 features a single game The Buffalo Sabres take on the New Jersey Devils, and both teams can inch closer to the Red Wings in the standings with a win

Bottom Line: Detroit’s hopes are fading

It was a concerning beginning to last night’s game, with the Red Wings failing to exhibit the urgency required to earn points in the standings. This recurring theme over the past month has seen Detroit’s lead in the standings vanish entirely.

Their challenges continue tomorrow as they face the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, FL. The game is scheduled for just after 12:30 PM, with television coverage available on Bally Sports Detroit Plus.