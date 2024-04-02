Crunch Time: Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for 4/2

Our Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for April 2 includes several games with notable Stanley Cup Playoffs implications

The Detroit Red Wings secured a crucial two points on Monday night with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, bringing them within one point of the Philadelphia Flyers for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. But even so, Detroit’s work isn’t finished and there are several other games tonight that carry heavy Stanley Cup Playoffs implications.

Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Capitals recently defeated the Red Wings in overtime to move ahead of them in the standings. As of now, they have 82 points, the same number as the Red Wings. They can move a pair of points ahead of Detroit with a victory, while the Sabres (75 points) can move within five points of Detroit with a win.

New York Islanders vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Islanders are one of the teams chasing the Red Wings right now at 79 points, and they can move within one point of the Red Wings with a win against the lowly Blackhawks.

New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Another pair of teams who are facing the Red Wings in the standings happen to be battling one another tonight. The Devils (76 points) take on the Penguins (77 points) as they both look to stay alive themselves in the playoff chase.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a major win on Monday night, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 4-2 final score The Red Wings picked up ground in the heavily contested Eastern Conference playoff chase There are several games to pay attention to for Red Wings fans who are scoreboard-watching right now for Stanley Cup Playoffs implications

Bottom Line: The Red Wings return home

Despite facing a tough schedule ahead, the Red Wings have the opportunity to shape their own future by delivering top-notch performances in their remaining games. Ending their lengthy postseason drought, which has persisted since 2016, is within reach if they continue to showcase their best efforts on the ice.

Friday night, they welcome the New York Rangers to Little Caesars Arena, one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.