Derek Lalonde admits he is ‘proud’ of Detroit Red Wings after crucial 4-2 win

Head coach Derek Lalonde admits that he is “proud” of his Detroit Red Wings after they secure a critical victory over the Lightning.

The Detroit Red Wings secured a vital two points in the standings last night against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 4-2 victory at Amalie Arena. This win marked their first triumph in six attempts and allowed them to gain ground in the fiercely competitive Eastern Conference playoff race. And as head coach Derek Lalonde puts it, he’s “proud” of their effort.

The Red Wings broke a tie with minutes remaining in regulation

It was David Perron who broke a 2-2 tie late in the third period, banging home a rebound past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilivskey to give the Red Wings the advantage. Detroit also got goals from Patrick Kane and Robby Fabbri, along with Lucas Raymond hitting the vacated net with just seconds remaining.

“We had some hard goals tonight which is a good sign,” Lalonde said. “I’m proud of the guys. It’s been a huge up and down type of season. A lot of adversity and we keep hanging in the fight, which is a good sign.”

“We knew we’d be up against it with this road trip and the type of competition we’d be playing,” Lalonde continued. “We’re going through all playoff teams, three legit Stanley Cup contenders on the road. We haven’t been great on the road of late. Our goal is to scratch and claw for every point.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line: Stayin’ alive

Detroit stayed in contention in the Eastern Conference playoff race but remains one point behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the final Wild Card spot. The Flyers earned a point last night in an overtime loss at home against the New York Islanders.

Next up for the Red Wings is a challenging matchup against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena on Friday evening.