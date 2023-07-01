Merch
Red Wings News Reports

D Justin Holl signs with Detroit Red Wings

By W.G. Brady
Just moments ago, the Detroit Red Wings announced they have signed defenseman Justin Holl to a 3-year contract with an average AAV of $3,400,000. Holl is a veteran right-handed defenseman who has played his entire career with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Key Points

  • Holl has signed a 3-year, $3.4 million (AAV) contract with the Red Wings
  • Holl has played his entire career with the Maple Leafs
  • During the 2022-23 season, he scored two goals to go along with 15 assists.

Holl by the Numbers

Holl, who is 31, was initially selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2nd Round of the 2010 NHL Draft. During the 2022-23 season, he scored two goals and dished out 15 assists in 80 games with the Maple Leafs. In his career, he has scored 11 goals to go along with 71 assists in 285 games.

