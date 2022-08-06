Dan Campbell delivers intense message for Detroit Lions fans [Video]

Are you ready for some Detroit Lions football? As you are about to see, Lions head coach Dan Campbell sure as heck is ready to roll.

On Saturday, the Lions held (or are still holding depending on when you are reading this) their Family Fest at Ford Field, and prior to the practice/scrimmage starting, Campbell grabbed the mic and delivered an intense message to the fans.

” I know this, we are fricking starving! We are STARVING! S0 the hyenas better get out of the way,” Campbell said enthusiastically.

Check it out!

Dan Campbell: “We are freaking starving.” pic.twitter.com/AvQl71UEGf — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) August 6, 2022

Dan Campbell delivers a fiery speech to his players

In case you missed it, the NFL recently released a teaser video for HBO’s Hard Knocks and Dan Campbell made an epic speech that captivated his players.

“What are we? What makes us what we are and what we’re going to be?” Campbell rhetorically asks the room. “I think it’s that right there. It’s Grit. And what does it mean? In a nutshell, I think it means this: we’ll go a little bit longer. We’ll push a little harder, and we’ll think a little deeper and a little sharper. It means we’re unbreakable.

“Like, to me, it means we’ll play you anywhere. We’ll play you on grass. We’ll play you on turf. We’ll go to a fucking landfill. Doesn’t matter. And that’s what we got to be. That’s who we have to be, because we’ll tread water as long as it takes to fucking bury you. Let’s go to work, men. It’s about to be fun.”

Who is ready to run through a freaking wall for Dan Campbell?!?!

