Dan Campbell does not mince words when discussing low hit on Shane Zylstra

On Monday, Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra suffered what will likely be a season-ending injury when he took a low hit from Khalil Dorsey. This morning, Dan Campbell addressed the media prior to practice, and when asked about Dorsey's hit, the Lions' head coach did not mince words when saying that he is not ok with that type of play in training camp.

Dan Campbell's Heart Goes Out To Zylstra

Campbell began by explaining how awful he feels for Zylstra, talking about how the tight end had returned from a “tough” injury he suffered two years ago. He also spoke about how Zylstra was a ‘pivotal part' of the Lions success when they turned the corner in 2022.

“First of all, I feel awful for Zylstra,” Campbell said. “My gosh, man. He had the injury two years ago, that was a tough one… man that was a TOUGH injury that he fought his way back from, and then you saw what he was able to do for us. He was a pivotal part of our success last year, once we started turning the corner. Um, and you know, he just does everything right. He works, he's a grinder, and then this one happens. So, you know… my hearts with him. And honestly, it shouldn't have happened.”

Campbell does not mince words when discussing low hit on Zylstra

The Lions head coach then went on to make himself very clear that he and the team are not ok with the type of hit that was put on Zylstra during Monday's practice.

“No, we're not ok with that,” Campbell added. “And it's been addressed. So, you know, these thing happen. The physicality of the game, the pads, but that was preventable, that's not what we do. So, um, and believe me, you know, Khalil feels awful too, we get that. Be we've got to take care of each other. We still have to be physical, we have to work each other, we got to compete, but we still have to take care of each other. So that was, we talked about it, and we move on.”

