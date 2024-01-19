Dan Campbell explains who must step up against Buccaneers ‘Championship defense'

The Detroit Lions recognize the challenge ahead in their upcoming divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team renowned for its formidable defense. Head coach Dan Campbell has emphasized the need for a collective offensive effort to penetrate the Buccaneers’ defense, known for its strength against the run.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

Dan Campbell’s focus on team-wide participation reflects the necessity of a well-rounded offensive strategy, especially given the Buccaneers’ track record of limiting rushing yards. The Lions’ offensive line, praised for its current form and health, will play a pivotal role in this high-stakes game.

“Yeah, well yeah, we’ve loved what (Lions RB David) Montgomery and (Lions RB Jahmyr) Gibbs have done. And they’re a vital piece of the production that we’ve had on offense,” said Campbell. “They both bring something different to the table and I would say the vision that we had is – this is where it’s coming and it’s showing up. So, we are. We’re going to need to be able to get those guys involved. But I think this is one of those games, you’re going to need everybody. You really are.

“And we’re going to need to be able to run it, get it in the hands of those guys. But I mean, (Amon-Ra) St. Brown’s got to be big for us. Josh Reynolds has got to be big for us. Sam) LaPorta’s got to be big for us. This is going to take everybody to move the football against this defense,” Campbell explained further. “This is a championship defense we’re getting ready to face. This is one of the best ones in the League. It was when we faced them the first time and it still is.”

The Bottom Line – A Multi-Faceted Approach Essential

As the Lions gear up for a critical encounter with the Buccaneers, Campbell’s message is clear: overcoming a top-tier defense demands a multi-dimensional offensive strategy and peak performances from each player. This matchup isn’t just a test of physical skill but also a tactical challenge, requiring the Lions to exhibit adaptability, team cohesion, and a deep understanding of their opponent’s strengths. Campbell's emphasis on a united team effort against a ‘championship defense’ signals the Lions' readiness to step up and showcases the strategic acumen necessary for playoff success.