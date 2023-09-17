Dan Campbell explains why he went conservative on final 4th quarter drive vs. Seahawks

One thing is for certain, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not afraid to take chances, which he has already proven on numerous occasions in 2023. But, on the Lions' final fourth-quarter drive against the Seattle Seahawks, with his team trailing 31-28, Campbell got conservative and ended up settling for the game-tying field goal rather than going for the go-ahead touchdown. Following the game, Campbell explained why he did what he did late in the fourth quarter.

What did Dan Campbell say?

While speaking to reporters following the Lions' 37-31 overtime loss to the Seahawks, Campbell was asked about whether or not he played too conservatively down the stretch.

“I wanted to take it as it came,” Campbell told reporters. “Here's what I knew: They had two timeouts, and I did not want to give them the ball back. That was No. 1, do not give this ball back. No. 2, can we get down there far enough to score a touchdown. I already had it in my mind, if we get it to a certain point on fourth down, we will go for it. If not, we won't. Kicked the field goal. I felt like our chances were really good in overtime. It didn't work out.”

Why it Matters

Campbell may liked the Lions' chances in overtime, but those chances never came because his team never even touched the football. Had the Lions scored a touchdown at the end of regulation to go up 35-31, the Seahawks would have had very little time to go down the field and score. Instead, Seattle won the coin toss in overtime and proceeded to score the game-winning touchdown.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Campbell's Conservative Decision: In a critical moment during the Detroit Lions' game against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Dan Campbell opted for a conservative approach on the final fourth-quarter drive. With the Lions trailing 31-28, Campbell chose to settle for a game-tying field goal instead of going for the potential go-ahead touchdown. Campbell's Reasoning: Following the game, Coach Campbell addressed the media's inquiries about his decision-making in the late fourth quarter. He explained that his primary concern was not giving the Seahawks another opportunity with the ball. He considered the fact that Seattle had two timeouts remaining and decided that it was crucial not to allow them any chance to mount a comeback. Impact of Decision: While Campbell expressed confidence in the Lions' chances in overtime, the game's outcome took a different turn. The Seahawks won the coin toss in overtime and scored the game-winning touchdown, denying the Lions an opportunity to possess the football.

Bottom Line: Sometimes Strategy Backfires

Dan Campbell's conservative decision to settle for a game-tying field goal rather than pursuing a potential go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter became a point of discussion following the Lions' overtime loss to the Seahawks. While Campbell had reasons for his strategy, the game ultimately swung in Seattle's favor in overtime, sparking debates about whether a more aggressive approach might have yielded different results.