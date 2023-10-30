Dan Campbell gets emotional while talking about Detroit Lions [Video]

Dan Campbell gets emotional while talking about Detroit Lions

Ever since his introductory press conference with the Detroit Lions, head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that he wears his heart on his sleeve. Campbell is not afraid to show his emotions, and that was proven again prior to the Lions' Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

What Did Dan Campbell Say?

During an interview with ESPN, Campbell got emotional while talking about how he will never forget all of the core players

“We're the same gritty team, we're just more talented,” Campbell said. “That's what I would say. The core of that group, man you talk about a bunch of dudes that were just gonna battle. And we didn't quite have the horses that we've got now. But those guys, you talk about laying it on the line, and going toe-to-toe with anybody, and willing to fight to the end, I'll never forget those guys.”

“I just uh, I appreciate guys that lay it on the line,” Campbell said with tears in his eyes. “Maybe you're outnumbered, maybe you're not the most talented, maybe the odds are against you, nobody believes in you, and uh, I respect the hell out of those guys who will fight, you know? And that's what we're about.”

Bottom Line: Dan Campbell's Emotion

In his tearful tribute to past Lions players, Dan Campbell underscores the unwavering commitment, unyielding determination, and unshakeable camaraderie that are the lifeblood of the sport. It's a testament to the countless athletes who, though they may have been outnumbered and outgunned, refused to back down and fought valiantly against the odds. Campbell's heartfelt words evoke the core values of football, encapsulating the ethos of teamwork, resilience, and the unwavering belief that, in the face of adversity, anything is possible on the gridiron.