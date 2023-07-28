Dan Campbell gives Detroit Lions injury update in advance of first padded practice

As the Detroit Lions are preparing for their first padded practice of the summer, the health of the players is a pressing concern. Prior to practice, Dan Campbell provided an injury update, and while the team will miss C.J. Gardner-Johnson due to a knee injury he sustained during the second day of training camp, they're ready to welcome back two other players.

Safety Brian Branch, sidelined due to a foot injury, is set to return to the field. Meanwhile, offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who recently suffered a sore back due to a hit during practice, will also be present, albeit on a limited basis. Despite the discomfort, Campbell assured that Vaitai is ready for some “limited reps.”

Branch, having shuffled between first and second-team reps at slot cornerback, is expected to fill the gap left by Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson, one of the Lions' significant offseason acquisitions, has been focusing mostly on stretching exercises in the rehab group since his injury.

As for Jameson Williams and Marvin Jones, Dan Campbell mentioned they are “improving” but still considered day-to-day.

Key Points

Safety Brian Branch returns from a foot injury.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, despite recent back discomfort, will join practice with limited reps.

Gardner-Johnson, recovering from a knee injury, remains in the rehab group.

Jameson Williams and Marvin Jones are improving but still day-to-day.

Bottom Line: One Day at a Time

It is great to hear that Branch and Vaitai are both set to return to practice today, and it is no surprise that the team is taking is slow with JAMO, Jones, and Gardner-Johnson, rather than rushing them back on the first day of pads. With that being said, those injures all appear to be minor, which is great news for the Lions.