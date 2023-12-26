Dan Campbell gives update on C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston, and Alim McNeill

Things are certainly looking up for the Detroit Lions as they are not only coming off an NFC North-clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings, but they are also on the verge of getting back a trio of key players. On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined the crew on 97.1 The Ticket and he gave an update on C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston, and Alim McNeill.

Dan Campbell's Update

“I would tell you they're all improving,” Campbell noted. “It's really about — like today's a walkthrough. They're going to get some work this morning. Move around. We'll see where they're at. Look, C.J.'s close. He is close, but we got to decide what we're going to do there and just how close is close.

“Other guys are improving. There's a good chance we start Houston's clock. And there again, Mack (Alim McNeill) continues to get better. But, this is going to be one of those that it's going to take a few days here to decide exactly where we're at.”

Up Next For The Lions

Though the Lions had officially clinched the NFC North, guaranteeing them at least one home playoff game, they still have work to do as they are still in the hunt to earn the No. 2, or even the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It all begins in Week 17 when the Lions hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys, who also have their sights set on one of the top two seeds in the NFC.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – Strengthening for the Stretch Run

The Detroit Lions' recent success in clinching the NFC North has been a significant achievement, but the team isn't resting on its laurels. The potential return of key players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston, and Alim McNeill could provide a substantial boost as the team prepares for vital upcoming games. With the looming challenge against the Dallas Cowboys, a game with significant implications for playoff seeding, the Lions' focus on recovery and strategic preparation is more crucial than ever. This phase of the season is not just about maintaining their current success but also about fortifying their team for the high-stakes matches that lie ahead in their pursuit of a top seed in the NFC.