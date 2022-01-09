in Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell gushes about Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown following win over Packers

“This kid is, he’s better than gold”

What a rookie season it was for Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Not only did St. Brown also set a team rookie record for receiving yards in a season but he also broke Calvin Johnson’s record for consecutive games with eight or more catches (6 games in a row).

Following Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers, in which St. Brown had 8 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell gushed about him.

“This kid is, he’s better than gold,” Campbell said. “When you’re the athlete he is, explosive but then you’re tough and you’re competitive, just the way you’re made up … those guys are hard to find.”

