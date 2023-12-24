Dan Campbell has message for Detroit Lions fans after clinching NFC North crown

In the wake of the Detroit Lions‘ momentous victory over the Minnesota Vikings, a win that sealed their first NFC North title in three decades, Head Coach Dan Campbell took a moment to address the media and, through them, all the Lions fans. Campbell's message was not just one of triumph but also of gratitude and acknowledgment of the journey that brought them here.

A Long-Awaited Victory

“It's been a long time coming, and I’m proud of this team,” Campbell expressed, reflecting on the significant achievement of clinching the NFC North Title with a 30-24 victory. His pride extended beyond the team to include the devoted Lions fans:

“It's been a long time coming and I’m proud of this team,” he said. “I'm proud of all the Lions fans out there, too. They've been dying for this for years. I know it's been a long time. So you deserve that. And it's not over. It's just one.”

Campbell emphasized that while this victory is a crucial milestone, it is just the beginning: “And it's not over. It's just one.” This outlook reflects a forward-thinking approach, focusing not just on the triumph at hand but also on the journey ahead.

The Essence of a Good Team

The Lions' success, according to Campbell, is rooted in the team's character and cohesion.

“And that's what good teams do,” Campbell said. “They find ways to win the game, instead of the other way. And that's not an easy thing to do. But when you’ve got the right guys, who mesh together and they work for each other and they care about each other and they're accountable to each other, it makes a difference.”

The Bottom Line – A Victory for All

Dan Campbell’s message to the Lions fans is more than just words of a victorious coach; it’s a testament to the resilience, dedication, and unwavering spirit of the entire Detroit Lions community. From the players on the field to the fans in the stands, this NFC North crown is a shared achievement, a beacon of hope and a promise of more to come. The Lions, under Campbell's leadership, have shown that with the right attitude and team dynamics, anything is possible. As they look ahead, it's clear that this is just the beginning of a new, promising chapter for the Detroit Lions.