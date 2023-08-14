Dan Campbell Provides Unfortunate Emmanuel Moseley Injury Update

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is still recovering from the ACL tear he endured early last season. The clock is ticking for Moseley with the roster cuts looming in just over two weeks and the commencement of the regular season not far behind. On a recent Monday, Lions' coach Dan Campbell provided an update that wasn’t particularly hopeful.

What Campbell Said About Emmanuel Moseley

Campbell expressed that while Emmanuel Moseley is on track, it will still be some time before he's ready.

“I would say he’s on track, but it’s going to be a while. It’ll be a while,” Campbell said.

“Everything is really going to get pushed back probably four or five weeks from what we originally thought,” Campbell said. “But he was really already four or five weeks ahead at that point. So we’ll see. He’s doing good, though. He’s doing great.”

When asked if Moseley would be ready to roll by Week 1, Campbell would not make any guarantees.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. He’s doing good. He’s doing good.”

Next Man Up

After signing with the Lions during the first week of free agency, Moseley seemed to be making good progress in his recovery. However, a clean-up procedure has caused a delay in his training camp appearance. Jerry Jacobs, in Moseley's absence, has assumed the starting role of outside cornerback opposite Cameron Sutton.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Emmanuel Moseley, a critical cornerback for the Detroit Lions, is still on the path to recovery from a significant ACL tear sustained the previous season. Coach Dan Campbell's latest update suggests that while Moseley's recovery seems on track, his return might face a delay, casting doubts about his appearance in the season opener. Jerry Jacobs, seizing the opportunity in Moseley's absence, has stepped up as the starting outside cornerback, which might change the defensive dynamics for the Lions moving forward

Bottom Line – Uncertainty Surrounds Moseley

For the Detroit Lions, the uncertain return of Moseley is undoubtedly a blow. However, it also shines a light on the depth and adaptability of the team. Jacobs' rise to the occasion is emblematic of the ‘next man up' philosophy that embodies the spirit of the game. As the season approaches, the Lions will be tested not just by their opponents but by their own adaptability and resilience. With that being said, let's hope Moseley is 100% healthy and ready to roll ASAP!