Dan Campbell raves about Sam LaPorta: ‘It's only going to get better'

In the fiercely competitive world of the NFL, rising through the ranks as a rookie, especially as a tight end, is no easy feat. Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, however, is defying the odds and making it look effortless. During a recent interview on 97.1 The Ticket, Lions head coach Dan Campbell raved about LaPorta and what he brings to the team, adding that “it's only going to get better.”

Unleashing a Rookie Phenom

Dan Campbell, a former tight end himself, understands the unique challenges rookie tight ends face. These players are tasked with shouldering immense physical and mental responsibilities. Sam LaPorta, drafted 34th overall, has not only embraced these challenges but excelled at them, showcasing an exceptional level of skill and versatility.

“Especially somebody like Sam, we ask a lot mentally and physically,” Campbell said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. “And the more he’s able to do, the more we’re going to ask him to do, in both regards. We put an enormous amount on our tight ends. We’ve been doing that to Brock (Wright) going on three years now, but this kid brings a different flavor to us.”

“He just continues to grow every week,” said Campbell. “What’s exciting is, I think what you see out of him right now is real. And it’s only going to get better, I really believe that. Every game that comes, every practice that comes and goes, all he does is gain the confidence of this staff and the players around him and he gains the confidence of Goff. He’s becoming one of our guys we can really depend on right now, and that’s a good thing for a rookie.”

Bottom Line: A Cost-Effective Success Story

The Detroit Lions' decision to replace a Pro Bowler like T.J. Hockenson with Sam LaPorta is beginning to look like a brilliant move. LaPorta's emergence as a potential star while being cost-effective opens up exciting possibilities for the Lions. They now have financial flexibility to address other areas and enhance their roster.

Sam LaPorta's journey is more than just a story of an impressive rookie season. It's a testament to his dedication and talent, potentially transforming the Detroit Lions' future while providing essential financial flexibility for the team.