Dan Campbell reveals why he has faith that Detroit Lions will not crumble under pressure

On Wednesday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged the immense challenge his team will face in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Beyond the on-field competition, the Lions are dealing with the heightened attention and pressure that comes with this advanced stage in the playoffs. Campbell stresses the importance of maintaining focus on the game plan and opponent, rather than getting distracted by external factors. This approach is especially crucial for a young team and an organization with limited experience at this level of postseason play.

What Gives Dan Campbell Faith That His Team Will Not Crumble?

“It's no different than anything else, we talk about it every week. Just, you've got to put all that behind you. You can't let that be the main thing,” Campbell said Wednesday. “Your focus has got to be on this game plan, this opponent, because the most important thing is that your teammate knows you're gonna handle your business.

“It's not about the outside things. Here we are, this is the biggest issue right now. Most of the time I come in here, there's about 20 of you,” Campbell commented further. “Now there's a whole packed room, people I don't even recognize. That's what our players are dealing with, it's all the extra attention outside of the norm. That's the issue, it's not the opponent. It has it's own issues that we'll deal with, but it's all the outside attention where they're getting pulled from every area.”

“I think it, look everything starts with ability. You have to have ability in this league, we have ability. But deeper than that, you have to be able to handle the ebbs and flows of a game in a season and playoffs,” Campbell said. “That’s what has been built for three years now, so that’s what gives me faith.”

The Bottom Line: Faith in Team's Character

Campbell’s faith in his team’s resilience and ability to handle pressure is not unfounded. The Lions have demonstrated time and again this season their capability to bounce back and keep pushing, regardless of the situation. This tenacity will be critical in their matchup against the experienced 49ers. Campbell’s belief in his team’s character and their construction to withstand and thrive under pressure is a testament to the team’s culture and identity. The Lions are not just a team with skill; they are a team built with the mental fortitude necessary for playoff success.