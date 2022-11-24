NFL News

Dan Campbell says loss to Bills ‘could be a positive’ for Lions

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

So close, yet so far away. The Detroit Lions fought until the very end, but when all was said and done, they had lost to the Buffalo Bills on a late field goal. The Lions have now lost six Thanksgiving Day games in a row, and they now sit at 4-7 on the season. Heading into the game, nobody really gave the Lions a real chance of beating the Bills, but, for a while, it looked as if they were going to shock the world. Following the game, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters about what the loss means for the Lions.

This week's hottest stories
Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ...
Dan Campbell

What did Dan Campbell say about the loss?

While speaking to reporters, Campbell insisted the loss to the Bills does not feel like a step back.

Via Eric Woodyard:

Featured Videos

“Coach Dan Campbell says he doesn’t feel like today’s loss “was a step back.” Campbell says they learned that the margin for error against that caliber team is slim, but he saw growth in the squad. “This could be a positive for us, not a negative,” he said.”

gear up detroit shop
biting kneecaps
dan campbell

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Detroit Lions fans boo awful, confusing Thanksgiving Halftime Show
Next Article Jared Goff Detroit Lions Jared Goff says Detroit Lions ‘can really dominate anybody’
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Jared Goff Detroit Lions
Jared Goff says Detroit Lions ‘can really dominate anybody’
Detroit Lions News
Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell says loss to Bills ‘could be a positive’ for Lions
NFL News
Detroit Lions Thanksgiving
Detroit Lions fans boo awful, confusing Thanksgiving Halftime Show
Detroit Lions News
Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson fakes out Detroit Lions fans during Thanksgiving Day introductions [Video]
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?