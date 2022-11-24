Dan Campbell says loss to Bills ‘could be a positive’ for Lions

So close, yet so far away. The Detroit Lions fought until the very end, but when all was said and done, they had lost to the Buffalo Bills on a late field goal. The Lions have now lost six Thanksgiving Day games in a row, and they now sit at 4-7 on the season. Heading into the game, nobody really gave the Lions a real chance of beating the Bills, but, for a while, it looked as if they were going to shock the world. Following the game, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters about what the loss means for the Lions.

This week's hottest stories Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ... Please enable JavaScript

What did Dan Campbell say about the loss?

While speaking to reporters, Campbell insisted the loss to the Bills does not feel like a step back.

Via Eric Woodyard:

Featured Videos



“Coach Dan Campbell says he doesn’t feel like today’s loss “was a step back.” Campbell says they learned that the margin for error against that caliber team is slim, but he saw growth in the squad. “This could be a positive for us, not a negative,” he said.”

#Lions coach Dan Campbell says he doesn’t feel like today’s loss “was a step back.” Campbell says they learned that the margin for error against that caliber team is slim, but he saw growth in the squad. “This could be a positive for us, not a negative,” he said. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 24, 2022