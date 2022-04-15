Dan Dickerson wakes up Detroit Tigers nation with Spencer Torkelson home run call [Video]

It was an absolute rocket to left field.

Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson absolutely crushed his second career home run this evening against the Kansas City Royals, launching the ball 432 feet to left field and giving his team the lead over their hosts in the 7th inning.

And Tigers radio broadcaster Dan Dickerson was in vintage form on the call:

Spencer Torkelson BOMB for the lead, Dan Dickerson on the call pic.twitter.com/cdmmHS5gj2 — Dan Dickerson Calls📞 (@dannydHRs) April 16, 2022

We can’t wait to hear more of Dickerson’s calls this season when more baseballs get Torked!

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target for Friday, April 15