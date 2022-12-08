Dan Snyder “permitted Commanders’ toxic culture” report says

Things have been a tumultuous ride for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. He has been oft-maligned for the workplace environment he has allowed to persist within his organization, to the point that the NFL was considering punishment. Per a report by Tisha Thompson of ESPN,

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder “permitted and participated” in the team’s longtime toxic work culture and obstructed a 14-month congressional inquiry by dodging a subpoena, working to dissuade and intimidate witnesses from cooperating and claiming more than 100 times in testimony that he could not recall answers to basic questions, according to the final report of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform. Tisha Thompson, ESPN

How is the NFL involved in Dan Snyder’s issues?

Not only did the report released on Thursday suggest Synder obstructed justice, but it alleges that the NFL aided in the coverup.

The committee’s 79-page report released Thursday also comes down hard on the NFL, concluding that the league was complicit in Snyder’s efforts by not cooperating with the congressional inquiry and burying a 2020-21 investigation of the Commanders’ workplace led by attorney Beth Wilkinson, the results of which have never been fully released.

Whatever may be going on in Washington, Snyder and the NFL are under the microscope now. Placing the interest of owners over employees the NFL is in hot water, and Synder’s actions recently have led to a potential voting out by other owners, potentially leading to a sale of the team.