Darius Slay responds to Davante Adams shade-throwing tweet about Detroit Lions

In a recent breakdown with Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network, Green Bay Packers wide receiver tossed some major shade at the Detroit Lions pass defense.
Adams claimed that the Lions never disguise coverage and that former Lions CB Darius Slay never followed wide receivers if they were in a zone and always followed a wide receiver if they were in man-to-man. Adams noted that he even told this to Slay.
Well, Slay has responded and it is not good for the Lions.
“That’s true too lol bra be like o yea it’s man!! Had me rolling out there,” Slay tweeted in response to what Adams said.
That’s true too lol bra be like o yea it’s man!! Had me rollin out there😂😂😂 https://t.co/zDhBNoWDYi
— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 1, 2020
Nation, does this make you question Matt Patricia and his ability to lead a defense?