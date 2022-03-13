Dave Birkett predicts Detroit Lions will move on from 9 players

The 2022 NFL free agency period is just about here and the Detroit Lions have quite a few players who will not be on the roster for much longer.
On Sunday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press published a piece in which he projects what the Lions will decide to do with each of their free agents and he predicts they will move on from nine players.
Here are the players Birkett believes the Lions will move on from:
DL Nick Williams
WR/KR Kalif Raymond
WR KhaDarel Hodge
S Dean Marlowe
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
OT Tyrell Crosby
OL Evan Brown
QB David Blough
OT Will Holden
Nation, do any of these surprise you? Which of these players would you like to see the Lions hold on to?
