Dave Birkett predicts Detroit Lions will move on from 9 players

The 2022 NFL free agency period is just about here and the Detroit Lions have quite a few players who will not be on the roster for much longer.

On Sunday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press published a piece in which he projects what the Lions will decide to do with each of their free agents and he predicts they will move on from nine players.

Here are the players Birkett believes the Lions will move on from:

DL Nick Williams

WR/KR Kalif Raymond

WR KhaDarel Hodge

S Dean Marlowe

LB Shaun Dion Hamilton

OT Tyrell Crosby

OL Evan Brown

QB David Blough

OT Will Holden

