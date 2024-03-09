Demarco Murray suggested as next Michigan Football running backs coach

Demarco Murray has been suggested as a replacement for Mike Hart as the Michigan Football running backs coach

The University of Michigan football team finds itself at a crossroads, seeking a new running backs coach after the departure of Mike Hart, a revered figure in Wolverines’ history. Amidst this pivotal transition, speculation swirls around who will step into the significant role left vacant by Hart, whose absence this offseason has been keenly felt. One name that has surfaced as a “pie in the sky” replacement for Hart is Oklahoma RBs coach, Demarco Murray.

Michigan Football’s Coaching Vacancy

Mike Hart, a legend within the University of Michigan football program, has left big shoes to fill. His unexpected departure has left the Wolverines in search of a new running backs coach, a development that’s less than ideal with spring football fast approaching. Despite the uncertainty, the commitment from 2024 signees and the continued interest from 2025 recruits signal a robust confidence in the program’s future. Hart, celebrated for his coaching acumen which many argue surpassed even his recruiting prowess, leaves a legacy of effectiveness and dedication.

Potential Replacements for Mike Hart

The speculation on Hart’s successor has thrown up some intriguing possibilities. Denard Robinson, a former quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines who later transitioned to a running back role with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, emerges as a leading candidate. With two seasons under his belt as part of Michigan’s recruiting staff and a brief coaching stint as an offensive analyst with the Jaguars, Robinson brings a mix of on-field experience and Michigan legacy to the table.

A “pie in the sky” option has been suggested by Chris Balas of The Wolverine and comes in the form of Demarco Murray, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and current running backs coach at Oklahoma. With a direct connection to Sherrone Moore through their Oklahoma ties, Murray’s candidacy is both ambitious and compelling. However, prying him away from his alma mater, where he has made a significant impact, would be a considerable challenge, despite the allure of potentially expanding his role to include run-game coordinator duties.

The Bottom Line

The decision on who will fill the void left by Mike Hart carries significant implications for the University of Michigan football program. Whether the choice falls to a beloved figure like Denard Robinson or an ambitious target such as Demarco Murray, the Wolverines are positioned to make a strategic addition. This selection will critically influence the team’s direction, impacting not only the upcoming season but also the broader trajectory of Michigan football in the years to come.