When it comes to the greatest defensive players in the history of the NBA, there is no question about it that Dennis Rodman is near the top of the list.

While he was still in the league, Rodman routinely shut down (or at least made things tough for) some of the greatest offensive players in the league and he believes he would do the same to some of the greatest in today’s game.

In fact, Rodman believes that if he played in today’s NBA, he would lockdown both LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Dennis Rodman trashes LeBron James: ‘I would have locked his ass up’

During an interview in 2019, Rodman was asked about how he would approach guarding LeBron James and Kevin Durant and his response was exactly what we would think it would be.

“You know who could lock up LeBron? Me, Mike, and Scottie could. F*ck yeah. I would have locked his a** up. LeBron is so easy to play. He’s so f*cking easy to play, he don’t have any moves. Only move he has is streak down the line. He ain’t got no moves. Where he going?? Where is he going that’s quick? That’ll be sh*t, you can stop that. Scottie Pippen would have shut his f*cking a** down quick before I get to him. His game is too simple, he’s just big. I’m 260 and 6’8” and 6’9”, that’s the only thing he got pretty much. I played against guys 7-foot, 300, so it doesn’t really matter.”

When asked about Kevin Durant, Rodman replied: “KD, same thing. Once you get to know people’s game, it’s very easy to play them. They just long and tall.”

Here is the full video, which is much better than just reading what Dennis Rodman had to say.

